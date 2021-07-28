Apple opens applications for next Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers

Apple on Wednesday opened applications for the next session of its Entrepreneur Camp focusing on Black founders and developers, a project that was announced in February.

The Apple Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers is part of the company's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative and seeks to support underrepresented app makers and business owners as they build the next generation of apps.

Applications for the next cohort are open now and will close on Aug. 17. The session runs online from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, the company said in post to its developer blog. The first camp included 13 companies and helped produce apps like curated news service Black, health data export tool Health Auto Export and remote learning solution Hubli.

Like the first Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers held in February, participants will receive code-level guidance, mentorship and inspiration for creating the next big app. Those selected will be able to interact with Apple engineers and leaders during their camp experience.

Apple's latest Entrepreneur Camp initiative builds on a similar program that launched in 2018 to support apps and businesses founded by women.