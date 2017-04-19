Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated April 19th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple Music & iCloud users receive unexpected subscription discontinuation alerts

By Roger Fingas
Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 06:23 am PT (09:23 am ET)

A number of Apple Music and iCloud users reported sudden problems with their subscriptions on Wednesday, including cancellations, or an inability to change plans.




Cancellation notices are being sent out by email, according to complaints on Reddit. A warning for a 50 gigabyte iCloud plan was received by someone connected to AppleInsider.

While only some subscribers are getting word of cancellations, others are seeing errors if they try to change their plan, or simply if they try to manage their iCloud data. AppleInsider received "cannot connect to iCloud" messages when trying to change plans from two iOS devices linked to different Apple IDs.

The source of the current trouble is unknown, but messages seen by AppleInsider and others are asking subscribers to update their payment information, suggesting that Apple might be having trouble with associated servers. Apple's online system status tracker only mentions some people being unable to connect to Apple Music since Tuesday.




Regardless the subscription problem appears to be international, affecting not just the U.S. but places as distant as Brazil and Japan.

Some users have speculated that Apple could be changing up its plans, increasing prices and/or adjusting data caps. One person on Reddit claimed that they saw the 1 terabyte plan disappear, but this hasn't been substantiated by others.
Topics:
(12) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$240-$390 off Late 2016 15

SAVE $390.00 - $240-$390 off Late 2016 15" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax outside NY and NJ

$10-$130 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

SAVE $130.00 - $10-$130 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

$150-$200 off 2016 13

SAVE $200.00 - $150-$200 off 2016 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax in 48 states

2017 9.7-inch iPads (5th generation) now shipping with free expedited shipping & no sales tax in 48 states

SAVE $0.00 - 2017 9.7-inch iPads (5th generation) now shipping with free expedited shipping & no sales tax in 48 states

$150-$250 off Late 2016 13

SAVE $250.00 - $150-$250 off Late 2016 13" MacBook Pros with AppleCare (without Touch Bar) + no tax outside NY & NJ

1 left! Apple's fully loaded 2015 12

SAVE $450.00 - 1 left! Apple's fully loaded 2015 12" MacBook for $1,299 with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 