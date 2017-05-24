Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated May 26th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple issues new 3.7.2 firmware update for AirPods owners

By Roger Fingas
Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:32 pm PT (03:32 pm ET)

Apple on Wednesday released a small firmware update for its fully wireless AirPods, version 3.7.2, though what the patch does exactly remains unknown.




The update should install automatically the next time a person connects their AirPods to a paired iPhone or iPad, as long as they're stored inside a plugged-in charging case. To check the active firmware version owners can go into the iOS Settings app, then tap General, About, and finally AirPods.

As usual with the earbuds, Apple hasn't supplied release notes. That likely implies minor bugfixes and/or performance boosts, rather than any significant changes in functionality.

AirPods continue to be in short supply months after their original launch. In the U.S. for instance Apple is estimating a 6-week shipping delay for online orders, potentially making it necessary to track down the product at third-party sellers like AT&T or Verizon.

The AirPods are equipped with Apple's W1 wireless chip, which enables a more reliable Bluetooth connection and easier pairing with Apple devices. They can also be paired with non-Apple hardware, but with limited control.
Topics:
(10) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's high-end 15

SAVE $200.00 - Apple's high-end 15" MacBook Pro (2.7GHz, 16GB, 512GB, Radeon 455) for $2,599 with no tax in 48 states

Apple's 2017 iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE) in Silver for $439 with no tax in 48 states

SAVE $20.00 - Apple's 2017 iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE) in Silver for $439 with no tax in 48 states

$150-$310 off Late 2016 15

SAVE $310.00 - $150-$310 off Late 2016 15" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax outside NY and NJ

$100-$250 off 12

SAVE $250.00 - $100-$250 off 12" MacBooks with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

$150-$225 off 2016 13

SAVE $175.00 - $150-$225 off 2016 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax in 48 states

$10-$130 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

SAVE $130.00 - $10-$130 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 