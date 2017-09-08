Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated September 9th
 

Apple updates WWDC app for iOS, Apple TV with support for Handoff

By AppleInsider Staff
Friday, September 08, 2017, 01:55 pm PT (04:55 pm ET)

Three months after the Worldwide Developers Conference concluded, Apple is still updating the official WWDC app, making it easier for developers to access videos and content to help create apps for upcoming platforms like iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.




Apple's WWDC app was updated on Friday to version 6.0.2. WWDC 2017 took place in early June, and the next conference is not expected until mid 2018, but Apple's update should make it easier for developers to prepare for upcoming software updates.

The WWDC app lets developers view sessions from the conference even if they were not able to attend. Those sessions from Apple employees help developers create apps for the iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS platforms.

All four major Apple platforms are expected to be updated in the coming weeks, with the public release of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.

The new WWDC app update fixes and addresses the following:

  • Fixes an issue where previously downloaded videos were lost on upgrade.
  • Keeps previously downloaded videos available when switching between SD and HD settings.
  • Allows use of Handoff to easily move between iOS devices, or to Safari on macOS.
  • Improves navigation on Apple TV when swiping up and down.
