Apple homepage gets iPhone X makeover ahead of Friday preorders

Apple on Tuesday updated its homepage with dynamic graphics and links touting various iPhone X features, like the TrueDepth camera and Face ID, in an effort to advertise the handset ahead of a start to preorders this week.







As seen above, the iPhone X product link, which first appeared shortly after the device was announced September, has taken over the top spot on Apple's homepage . The iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 saw heavy rotation in the spotlight carousel element prior to today's change.Below the banner image are six large graphics blocks containing animated imagery showing off key iPhone X features including Design and Display Face ID , the TrueDepth camera , "Radically new" rear cameras , the A11 Bionic SoC and wireless charging . The blocks point to anchor points on the dedicated iPhone X webpage, which offers more information on each subject.To realize the revamped landing page, Apple pulled highlight clips from its iPhone X product promo video and embedded them into the square block design. The blocks dynamically load in and animate in a loop when users scroll down the page.Mousing over the images brings up the aforementioned category titles and a brief description of each section. For example, the TrueDepth camera section reads, "So much technology in so little space. The TrueDepth camera makes Face ID, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting and Animoji possible."A final edge-to-edge animated banner anchors the homepage and includes a link to Apple's iPhone X product video.Apple's iPhone X represents the culmination of ten years of iPhone technology and design. The handset features a full-face 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display and proprietary depth-sensing camera equipment that powers advanced facial recognition features like Face ID user authentication. Inside, an A11 Bionic chip boasts high clock speeds and its own neural engine for chewing through computationally intensive tasks.Preorders for iPhone X begin this Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, with initial shipments scheduled to arrive on Nov. 3. Apple has announced first-day retail availability of the handset, but encourages prospective buyers to arrive early as quantities will be limited.