New Apple Watch Series 3 ads put spotlight on cellular & fitness

Apple on Friday debuted four new video ads for the Apple Watch Series 3, driving home the wearable's fitness focus and LTE support — as well its potential as a Christmas gift.







The 14-second spots are part of a series called "The Gift of Go," each ending with someone unwrapping a Watch. "Swim" showcases the device's waterproofing and swim tracking, while "Workout" has someone streaming Apple Music radio on the wearable, a new feature for 2017.







"Soccer" simply highlights mobile text messaging. "Snowboard ," lastly, depicts someone taking a phone call on the slopes.







Apple has increasingly bent the Watch's features and marketing towards health and fitness. Though LTE is the core upgrade on the Series 3 , it now also includes a barometric altimeter and features like GymKit pairing and more default workout types thanks to watchOS 4.