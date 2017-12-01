Never miss an update Follow AppleInsider
New Apple Watch Series 3 ads put spotlight on cellular & fitness
By Roger Fingas
Friday, December 01, 2017, 01:37 pm PT (04:37 pm ET)
The 14-second spots are part of a series called "The Gift of Go," each ending with someone unwrapping a Watch. "Swim" showcases the device's waterproofing and swim tracking, while "Workout" has someone streaming Apple Music radio on the wearable, a new feature for 2017.
"Soccer" simply highlights mobile text messaging. "Snowboard," lastly, depicts someone taking a phone call on the slopes.
Apple has increasingly bent the Watch's features and marketing towards health and fitness. Though LTE is the core upgrade on the Series 3, it now also includes a barometric altimeter and features like GymKit pairing and more default workout types thanks to watchOS 4.
