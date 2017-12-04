Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated December 5th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple Pay Cash money transfers launch in US on iPhones, iPads running iOS 11.2

By Neil Hughes
Monday, December 04, 2017, 10:04 am PT (01:04 pm ET)

Following Saturday's rushed launch of iOS 11.2, Apple has followed up by taking the Apple Pay Cash feature live, meaning users can now begin sending cash to friends with a debit card via iMessage.




The Apple Pay Cash feature requires an Apple Pay-compatible device running iOS 11.2. Users can find the Apple Pay Cash app icon in the iMessages app tray, but must first set up the service in the Wallet app.

Simply open Apple Wallet, tap on the Apple Pay Cash card, and then go through the steps to add a debit card. Apple Pay Cash uses debit to avoid fees from credit cards.

If the user already has a debit card saved in Apple Pay, iOS 11.2 will recommend adding that card to Apple Pay Cash.

Both sender and recipient need to have Apple Pay Cash configured for the feature to work. If the recipient has not yet enabled it, the iMessage app will display an eror, saying the user "cannot receive payments sent with Apple Pay at this time."

Received money can be applied to Apple Pay purchases in stores, apps and on the web. Alternatively, users can transfer their Apple Pay Cash balance to a connected bank account.



In addition to iPhone and iPad, Apple Pay Cash is also compatible with Apple Watch. It is not, however, available on Mac, which does not have access to the iMessage App Store.

Apple Pay Cash was announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, but the feature was not completed in time for the launch of iOS 11 in September.

iOS 11.2 was pushed out over the weekend after it was discovered a bug could cause repeated crashes when the date changed to Dec. 2. Because iOS 11.2 was delivered before Apple had anticipated, Apple Pay Cash was not yet live prior to Monday.

The capabilities appear to be enabled server-side, so users running iOS 11.2 won't need any further software updates to gain access to the feature.
Topics:
(61) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's high-end 2016 15

SAVE $700.00 - Apple's high-end 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $2,099 with free expedited shipping & no tax in 48 states

$100-$150 off Mid 2017 15

SAVE $150.00 - $100-$150 off Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pros with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

Apple's 2016 15

SAVE $600.00 - Apple's 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $1,799 with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

$50-$150 off Mid 2017 27

SAVE $150.00 - $50-$150 off Mid 2017 27" iMac 5Ks with free shipping + no tax outside NY & NJ

2015 13

SAVE $450.00 - 2015 13" MacBook Pro (2.7GHz, 16GB, 256GB) for $1,249 + free shipping & no tax in 48 states

Late 2015 27

SAVE $450.00 - Late 2015 27" iMac 5K for $1,349 with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

 
 