Apple starts sales of SIM-free iPhone X models in U.S. as in-store stock improves

One month after iPhone X hit store shelves in November, Apple on Monday began sales of factory unlocked, SIM-free models to U.S. customers, offering customers the ability to buy the handset now and activate on any carrier later.







As noted by Apple, SIM-free iPhone X variants ship direct from Apple's chain without an installed SIM card and is by default unlocked. The option grants buyers additional flexibility when it comes to selecting a cellular carrier, or transporting the device from one carrier to another.Apple's SIM-free models support both GSM and CDMA networks, making the device a prime candidate for frequent travelers or customers who constantly jump networks. Being an unlocked model allows for later activation on any telco that supports iPhone.Prior to today's debut of SIM-free handsets, Apple was restricting iPhone X buyers to AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or Sprint. At launch, the company also instituted carrier activation limitations for all carriers save for T-Mobile, meaning buyers were forced to tie the phone to an existing number before purchase.Base prices for the SIM-free iPhone models are identical to those for units tied to U.S. carriers, with 64GB versions going for $999 and 256GB variants priced at $1,149.Availability is likewise the same as SIM-toting models, with delivery estimates currently pegged at Dec. 12. SIM-free models are showing up as available for pickup in certain states, including New York and California.Apple on Monday also updated iPhone X availability on its online store to reflect in-store stock at various locations across the U.S. Just last week, Apple improved iPhone X delivery times to within one week for the first time since the device went up for preorder in October. At its peak, iPhone X ship-by estimates were sitting at 5 to 6 weeks.