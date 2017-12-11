Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated December 12th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Google releases tool that helps security researchers hack iOS devices

By Mikey Campbell
Monday, December 11, 2017, 04:34 pm PT (07:34 pm ET)

Google this week released a proof of concept tool that allows security researchers, and other developers, to hack into iOS 11.1.2, software that could lead to a jailbreak for devices running that OS version.




Created by noted iOS bug hunter Ian Beer, the tool released on Monday takes advantage of an exploit called "tfp0," which has since been patched in Apple's latest iOS 11.2 release.

Beer, a member of Google's Project Zero, told Motherboard the proof of concept is designed to help security researchers test the security layers of iOS without curating their own exploits. The tool was tested on iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPod touch 6G, but Beer is confident it will work on all devices.

"tfp0 should work for all devices, the PoC local kernel debugger only for those I have to test on (iPhone 7, 6s and iPod Touch 6G) but adding more support should be easy," Beer wrote.

The Google researcher pre-announced Monday's release in a tweet last week, sparking hope of a fresh exploit for Apple's famously secure operating system.

"If you're interested in bootstrapping iOS 11 kernel security research keep a research-only device on iOS 11.1.2 or below. Part I (tfp0) release soon," Beer said at the time.

For the jailbreaking community, an un-patched exploit represents a rare and valuable opportunity to bootstrap an iPhone jailbreak. Because Apple's OS is so secure, researchers who find exploits or bugs often opt to sell them to third parties, or collect a bug bounty from Apple, instead of making them publicly available.

For Google, the tool is a means to an end for security researchers looking for previously unreported bugs. The exploit effectively acts as an inroad into iOS, providing developers access to root around in the OS until Apple issues a fix. Though iOS 11.2 patches the hole, Apple is still signing for iOS 11.1.2, meaning users can install the vulnerable iOS version on current hardware.

Due to its maturity as a platform and built-in security protocols, iOS jailbreaks are few and far between. According to Can I Jailbreak, a site dedicated to tracking iOS jailbreaks, the latest jailbreak affects iOS 10 and does not function on iPhone 7.

Despite early popularity with users who wanted to add customizations to their iPhone beyond those offered within Apple's walled garden, jailbreaking has become somewhat of a dying art. Last month, Cydia repositories ModMy, formerly ModMyi, and ZodTTD/MacCiti announced they would no longer accept new packages.

While a jailbreak for iOS 11 has yet to surface, Beer's contribution will likely hasten the process.
Topics:
(31) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's high-end 2016 15

SAVE $700.00 - Apple's high-end 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $2,099 with free expedited shipping & no tax in 48 states

$100-$300 off Mid 2017 15

SAVE $300.00 - $100-$300 off Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pros with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

Apple's 2016 15

SAVE $600.00 - Apple's 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $1,799 with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

$95-$150 off Mid 2017 27

SAVE $150.00 - $95-$150 off Mid 2017 27" iMac 5Ks with free shipping + no tax outside NY & NJ

2017 13

SAVE $100.00 - 2017 13" MacBook Airs as low as $899 with free expedited shipping + no tax outside NY & NJ

$70-$195 off Mid 2017 13

SAVE $195.00 - $70-$195 off Mid 2017 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 