Apple Pay promotion launched, granting $5 iTunes gift card for some online shoppers

To celebrate the holiday season, and boost Apple Pay adoption, Apple has launched a promotion with select vendors that will award online purchasers that use the payment service a $5 App Store and iTunes gift card.







Partners listed on a new promotion webpage include 1-800-Flowers, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bonobos, Cole Haan, eBags, Express, Fanatics, Fancy, Hayneedle.com, JCPenney, Jet, Kenneth Cole, Kiehl's, Macy's, Reef, Stockpile, Tumi, Warby Parker, Wayfair, and Wish.The promotion runs through Dec. 14 to Dec. 24.The offer is only valid in the United States. Users are limited to one gift card per partner. Apple also notes that users should check applicable partner websites or apps for details on other requirements.