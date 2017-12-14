Never miss an update Follow AppleInsider
Apple Pay promotion launched, granting $5 iTunes gift card for some online shoppers
By Mike Wuerthele
Thursday, December 14, 2017, 08:33 am PT (11:33 am ET)
Partners listed on a new promotion webpage include 1-800-Flowers, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bonobos, Cole Haan, eBags, Express, Fanatics, Fancy, Hayneedle.com, JCPenney, Jet, Kenneth Cole, Kiehl's, Macy's, Reef, Stockpile, Tumi, Warby Parker, Wayfair, and Wish.
The promotion runs through Dec. 14 to Dec. 24.
The offer is only valid in the United States. Users are limited to one gift card per partner. Apple also notes that users should check applicable partner websites or apps for details on other requirements.
