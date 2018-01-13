Apple's new iPad Pro ads tout augmented reality & mobile notetaking

Apple on Saturday released a pair of video ads for the iPad Pro, concentrating on some of the possibilities brought with September's iOS 11.







The first, "Augment Reality," shows an actress using an ARKit-enhanced app to drop furniture into a public park. In the second, "Take notes," the same actress sits in a tree, using an Apple Pencil and iOS 11's drag-and-drop features.Both spots are only 15 seconds long, and use the song "Go" by Louis the Child.







The iPad often takes a backseat to the iPhone in advertising, but Apple has been intensifying its efforts to cast the iPad Pro as a legitimate replacement for a laptop. iOS 11 in particular introduced several Mac-like features, some others being a new dock and a dedicated Files app.