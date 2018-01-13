Never miss an update Follow AppleInsider
Apple's new iPad Pro ads tout augmented reality & mobile notetaking
By Roger Fingas
Saturday, January 13, 2018, 05:38 pm PT (08:38 pm ET)
The first, "Augment Reality," shows an actress using an ARKit-enhanced app to drop furniture into a public park. In the second, "Take notes," the same actress sits in a tree, using an Apple Pencil and iOS 11's drag-and-drop features.
Both spots are only 15 seconds long, and use the song "Go" by Louis the Child.
The iPad often takes a backseat to the iPhone in advertising, but Apple has been intensifying its efforts to cast the iPad Pro as a legitimate replacement for a laptop. iOS 11 in particular introduced several Mac-like features, some others being a new dock and a dedicated Files app.
Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers
SAVE $500.00 - Apple's 2016 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,299 with free shipping, no tax outside NY & NJ and 0% financing
SAVE $800.00 - Apple's high-end 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $1,999 with free year of Office 365, plus no tax outside NY & NJ
Today's Headlines
-
No news headlines yet today
Latest Apple Headlines
-
Apple's new iPad Pro ads tout augmented reality & mobile notetaking ~16 hours ago
-
This week on AI: CES 2018, Meltdown & Spectre fixes, Apple's AR headset & more ~2 days ago
-
Weekend Deals: 13" Macs from $899; iMacs as low as $799; 15" MacBook Pros from $1,799; iPa ~2 days ago
-
Apple clarifies only iCloud users in China will see data migration to Chinese server ~2 days ago
-
Office Depot, OfficeMax temporarily drop iPhone battery replacement cost to $28 ~2 days ago
- more...
|Trade in an iPad and get $10 more at BBW
|9.7" iPad Pro
|Average
|Excellent
|9.7" iPad Pro 256GB
|$300.00*
|$315.00*
|9.7" iPad Pro 128GB
|$255.00*
|$270.00*
|9.7" iPad Pro 32GB
|$225.00*
|$240.00*
|iPad Air 2
|Average
|Excellent
|iPad Air 2 128GB
|$175.00*
|$195.00*
|iPad Air 2 64GB
|$165.00*
|$180.00*
|iPad Air 2 16GB
|$135.00*
|$150.00*
|iPad 4th Gen
|Average
|Excellent
|iPad 4th Gen 128GB
|$122.00*
|$130.00*
|iPad 4th Gen 64GB
|$107.00*
|$115.00*
|iPad 4th Gen 32GB
|$102.00*
|$110.00*
|iPad 4th Gen 16GB
|$97.00*
|$105.00*
|* Payout with $10 bonus. Use promo code:
APPLEINSIDER10
|Click to see payouts on other iPad models
Latest Features
-
AppleInsider Podcast interviews Deirdre Leid from Pioneer, and talks CES ~2 days ago
-
AppleInsider podcast discusses Intel's bad week, Apple's iPhone battery situation, Chicago snow, Spotify, more ~9 days ago
-
Which Apple band(s) should you get for your new Apple Watch? ~12 days ago
-
How iPhone batteries work, and how Apple manages performance over time ~12 days ago
-
Apple 2017 year in review: All of the products Apple announced that won't ship until 2018 ~13 days ago
|Sell your old iPhone to Gazelle for Cash
|iPhone 6s
|iPhone 6s
|iPhone 6s Plus
|128GB 6s
|$281.00*
|$290.00*
|64GB 6s
|$290.00*
|$300.00*
|16GB 6s
|$300.00*
|$325.00*
|iPhone 6
|iPhone 6
|iPhone 6 Plus
|128GB iPhone 6
|$176.00*
|$196.00*
|64GB iPhone 6
|$192.00*
|$200.00*
|16GB iPhone 6
|$200.00*
|$225.00*
|iPhone 5s
|Average
|Excellent
|64GB iPhone 5s
|$81.00*
|$100.00*
|32GB iPhone 5s
|$90.00*
|$100.00*
|16GB iPhone 5s
|$95.00*
|$108.00*
|Click to see payouts on other iPhone models
Active Forum Topics
-
Law firm that extracted $450M settlement in Apple e-books case is going after company for ...
178
-
Review: 2017 MacBook Pro fulfills the promise of the line's redesign
175
-
Apple hit with lawsuit after admitting to slowing down iPhones with depleted batteries
126
-
Apple responds to investor criticism over heavy smartphone use by children, says parental ...
77
-
FBI forensic expert calls Apple 'evil genius' for strengthening iPhone encryption
76
- more...
Lowest Prices Anywhere!
|13" MacBook Pros
|Price
|You Save
|3.1GHz/8GB/256GB Gray
|$1,679.00
|$120.00
|3.1GHz/8GB/256GB Silver
|$1,704.00*
|$95.00
|3.1GHz/8GB/512GB Gray
|$1,849.00*
|$150.00
|3.1GHz/16/512GB Gray
|$2,099.00
|$100.00
|15" MacBook Pro
|Price
|You Save
|2.8GHz/16/256/555 Silver
|$2,199.00*
|$200.00
|2.8GHz/16/256/560 Gray
|$2,299.00
|$200.00
|2.9GHz/16/512/560 Gray
|$2,599.00
|$200.00
|2.9GHz/16/1TB/560 Gray
|$2,999.00
|$200.00
|3.1GHz/16/512/560 Gray
|$2,799.00
|$200.00
|3.1GHz/16/2TB/560 Gray
|$3,899.00
|$300.00
|
* price with Promo Code:
APINSIDER
|prices.appleinsider.com for more configurations
Latest Exclusives
-
First look: Apple's downtown Brooklyn store has custom floors, ceiling to dampen bustling city distractions ~1 month ago
-
Special delivery: Apple rush orders giant replacement glass for soon-to-open Brooklyn store ~2 months ago
-
Apple working 24/7 to finish downtown Brooklyn store as giant glass pane shatters ~2 months ago
-
Extreme test shows OLED iPhone X with 'dark mode' saves nearly 60% battery over 3 hours ~2 months ago
-
Face ID on iPhone X is just as fast, if not faster, than Touch ID ~2 months ago