Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated January 19th
 

RSS
 
A
+

'Fruitfly' malware patched by Apple relies on 'ancient' Mac system calls

By Roger Fingas
Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 11:17 am PT (02:17 pm ET)

Newly-patched Mac malware relies on some antiquated code predating the OS X era, but has been used in some previous real-world attacks on biomedical research groups, according to a prominent security software maker.




The malware communicates with two command-and-control servers, and can perform actions like typing, webcam and screen captures, and moving and clicking a mouse cursor, Malwarebytes said in a blog post on Wednesday. It also maps other devices on a network and tries to connect to them.

Unusually the malware is said to rely on pre-OS X system calls, and even open-source "libjpeg" code not updated since 1998. Much of the software is said to be Linux-compatible, possibly suggesting the existence of a native variant. Related Windows executables are said to exist, but date back to at least 2013.

The Mac malware may also have been in circulation for a long time, given some associated timestamps. A comment in a one file makes reference to a change for OS X Yosemite, which Apple released in 2014.

Malwarebytes didn't elaborate on the alleged biomedical attacks, except to say there's no evidence linking them to a specific group. Chinese and Russian hackers have, however, been known to steal American and European scientific data.

The company noted that Apple has already released a silent update for macOS, dubbing the malware "Fruitfly." Malwarebytes' own app identifies the code as "OSX.Backdoor.Quimitchin," making a reference to ancient Aztec spies.

Serious malware threats are a relatively rare phenomenon on the Mac, both because macOS remains a minority platform —hence a smaller target —and because Apple has stepped up its own security efforts in recent years. Recently it instituted a bug bounty program, matching similar efforts at companies like Google, making it potentially lucrative to defend rather than attack Apple platforms.
Topics:
(3) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

32GB Apple TV for $129 or 64GB Apple TV for $169.95 with no tax outside NY and NJ

SAVE $30.00 - 32GB Apple TV for $129 or 64GB Apple TV for $169.95 with no tax outside NY and NJ

$265-$415 off Late 2016 15

SAVE $415.00 - $265-$415 off Late 2016 15" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax outside NY and NJ

Apple's Late 2016 13

SAVE $150.00 - Apple's Late 2016 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in stock for $1,649.99 with no tax outside NY

$150-$300 off 2016 13

SAVE $300.00 - $150-$300 off 2016 13" Apple MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax in 48 states

$30-$67 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY

SAVE $67.00 - $30-$67 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY

$150-$270 off Late 2016 13

SAVE $270.00 - $150-$270 off Late 2016 13" MacBook Pros with AppleCare (without Touch Bar) + no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 