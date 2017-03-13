Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated March 14th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple snubs Nokia's Withings on new HomeKit accessories webpage

By Mikey Campbell
Monday, March 13, 2017, 05:06 pm PT (08:06 pm ET)

Apple recently revamped its online list of HomeKit-compatible products to include status updates on upcoming products. While the catalog includes products from a number of manufacturers, it fails to mention a security camera from major brand Nokia's Withings subsidiary.




Apple's new HomeKit accessories webpage provides iOS users with a comprehensive directory of devices supporting the company's smart home platform. It seems Apple is also tracking development status of forthcoming products, as it assigns "announced" and "coming soon" qualifiers alongside links to manufacturer websites.

The list contains well over 100 individual products from a variety of third party firms, including small Chinese outfits, categorizing each into one of 15 categories: lights, switches, outlets, thermostats, windows, fans, air conditioners, sensors, security, locks, cameras, doorbells, garage doors, bridges and range extenders.

Notably absent from Apple's collection of upcoming wares is Withings' Home Plus, an internet-connected security camera announced at CES in January. Marketed as a security camera and baby monitor, Home Plus features an HD camera with low light recording capabilities, microphone and speaker for two-way communications, light and music programs and environmental sensors for monitoring air quality.

The Home Plus is basically an upgraded version of the already available Withings Home, but with support for Apple's HomeKit baked in. Home was previously featured in Apple's online store, but the product and references to it were removed in December when the Cupertino tech giant scrubbed its website of all Withings devices. The move came when a legal feud erupted between Apple and Withings parent company Nokia.

It seems Apple is carrying forward a no-Withings policy to its new HomeKit accessories webpage, as Home Plus is nowhere to be found. Only two devices, the D-Link Omna 180 CAM HD and Kidde RemoteLync Camera with RemoteLync bridge, are listed in the "cameras" category.

Withings once enjoyed happy retail alliance with Apple for more than two years, even after Nokia purchased the French accessories firm for $192 million last April. The partnership quickly soured when Nokia filed suit against the iPhone maker for allegedly violating 32 patents. Apple released its own legal hounds and lodged a lawsuit against nine patent holdings firms and Nokia itself, claiming the entities are participating in a licensing conspiracy.

The legal war quickly escalated, with Nokia lodging 14 additional complaints in the U.S. and Japan covering a total of 40 patents.
Topics:
(18) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$240-$470 off Late 2016 15

SAVE $470.00 - $240-$470 off Late 2016 15" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax outside NY and NJ

Apple's 128GB 13

SAVE $200.00 - Apple's 128GB 13" MacBook Air for $799 or 256GB model for $999, plus no tax in 48 states

$150-$300 off 2016 13

SAVE $299.00 - $150-$300 off 2016 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax in 48 states

$20-$80 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

SAVE $80.00 - $20-$80 off Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pros with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

$150-$200 off Late 2016 13

SAVE $200.00 - $150-$200 off Late 2016 13" MacBook Pros with AppleCare (without Touch Bar) + no tax outside NY & NJ

Apple's fully loaded 2015 12

SAVE $450.00 - Apple's fully loaded 2015 12" MacBook for $1,299 with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 