Vudu unveils native Apple TV app for streaming Ultraviolet, Disney Movies Anywhere content

The launch of the service's app for Apple TV has been rumored since March , and was confirmed in June without a firm release date at the time.The app allows for watching any movie or TV show in a person's library, as well as free, ad-supported titles. Purchases available include access to bonus features like deleted scenes —but the app does ot allow purchasing programming directly from the Apple TV, or subscribing for the first time through the app.Prior to the app's launch, the only way of watching Vudu on an Apple TV has been AirPlay and the service's iPhone and iPad app The launch comes ahead of an anticipated fifth-generation Apple TV , which could be revealed in an omnibus release event September. The device is expected to support multiple HDR formats and 4K video. Apple may be preparing to upgrade iTunes content shortly.