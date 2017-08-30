First look: Eradicate the adapters and dongles with Plugable's lower-cost Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Hands-On

Plugable has thrown its hat into the Thunderbolt 3 ring with a pair of new docking stations, and the lower-cost TBT3-UD1-83 appears to be a good option for most at first glance.















The Plugable TBT3-UD1-83 is a new addition to the Thunderbolt dock lineup, and is more affordable than some options, retailing for $189. It is cross-compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10, and has an unsurprising array of ports.On the front is a USB 3.0 type A port and a USB 3.1 Type C generation 1 port. Ports on the back are two Thunderbolt 3, one DisplayPort 1.3, Gigabit Ethernet, one USB 3.0 type A, plus a microphone and headphone jack.As with all of the Thunderbolt 3 docks we've tried, the Plugable unit has dual-4K support, with the DisplayPort and the Thunderbolt 3 pass-through port utilized for displays. Charging power is limited to 15W.The Thunderbolt 3 cable included is very short — but thankfully labeled well . The dock also includes a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter, capable of 4K resolution at 30Hz, or 1080p at 60Hz.Initial testing of the dock is positive, with similar transfer speeds to the other docks we've tested. AppleInsider will continue testing and report back.The $189 Plugable TBT3-UD1-83 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station is available from an assortment of retailers through Plugable's website, or from Amazon