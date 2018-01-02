Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated January 3rd
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple's warranty coverage check website briefly demanded Apple ID for access [u]

By Roger Fingas
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 07:22 am PT (10:22 am ET)

For about eight hours on Tuesday morning, Apple asked visitors to checkcoverage.apple.com to enter their Apple ID for verification, where previously they just needed to enter a device's serial number or IMEI, with the change possibly making a return in the future.




The company hasn't offered an official explanation. On entering a valid Apple ID, the page displays all of a user's registered devices, their serial numbers, and whether or not a product is being covered by AppleCare+. Clicking on an item shows whether it has a valid purchase date, active telephone support, and/or service coverage.

The page also presents a history of recent incidents and repairs, including a lookup tool that asks for a Repair ID and a serial number or ZIP/postal code.

The new system is more convenient for those just checking on their own devices, but less so for people looking to investigate a second-hand purchase. In theory, it could pose a security risk for users who have compromised iCloud credentials. Hackers regularly attempt to discover, crack, and hijack Apple IDs, since they can be used to buy content from iTunes and the App Store, and/or take control of stolen devices.

AppleInsider has asked Apple for clarification of why the move was made, and has not as of yet received a response.

Update: Apple has reverted the page to its previous behavior. However, sources within Apple corporate not authorized to speak on behalf of the company acknowledged that requiring a validated user was intentional, and may return.
Topics:
(21) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's 2016 13

SAVE $500.00 - Apple's 2016 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,299 with free shipping, no tax outside NY & NJ and 0% financing

Apple's 2016 15

SAVE $600.00 - Apple's 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $1,799 with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

Apple's 2015 27

SAVE $900.00 - Apple's 2015 27" iMac 5K (3.3GHz, 8GB, 2TB, M395) for $1,399 with no tax outside NY & NJ and 0% financing

Apple's high-end 2016 15

SAVE $800.00 - Apple's high-end 2016 15" MacBook Pro for $1,999 with free year of Office 365, plus no tax outside NY & NJ

$100-$300 off Mid 2017 15

SAVE $300.00 - $100-$300 off Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pros with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

$95-$150 off Mid 2017 27

SAVE $150.00 - $95-$150 off Mid 2017 27" iMac 5Ks with free shipping + no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 