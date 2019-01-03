Apple's Back to School promotion offers Beats to students in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand and South Korea

Apple kicked off its annual back to school promotion in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and South Korea on Friday, offering students a pair of Beats headphones with qualifying discounted hardware purchase.





Like last year's U.S. promotion, Apple's international back to school program offers a pair of Beats headphones with eligible Mac or iPad Pro purchases made through the company's regional education stores.For 2019, students, teachers and school employees can select from Apple's Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones or Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones when purchasing a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook, iMac Pro, iMac and Mac Pro. Alternatively, customers can choose a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones at a deeply discounted price.Those who buy a new iPad Pro — including last year's 10.5-inch model — are entitled to a pair of Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, with Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones and Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones on offer at steep discounts. In Australia, for example, the Beats Solo3 Wireless option runs A$140, while a pair of Studio3 Wireless Headphones costs A$190.Along with Beats incentives, education store shoppers enjoy typical discounted pricing on both Mac and iPad Pro devices, as well as 20 percent off AppleCare+ plans.Apple is pushing its GiveBack program in all regions, and is advertising trade-in credit applicable toward the purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro.The back to school promotion is available to university school students and faculty in Australia Brazil and South Korea , and runs through March 15.Apple's Back to School promotion is expected to launch in the U.S. and other locations this summer, but stateside buyers can take advantage of existing deals served up by authorized hardware resellers right now. Shoppers can save up to $250 on upgraded 2018 MacBook Pro models or $200 off the standard 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro. Resellers are also offering closeout prices of up to $1,500 off fully-loaded 2017 MacBook Pro models.Further, buyers in the market for Apple's latest tablet can save up to $280 on iPad Pro.Make sure to visit AppleInsider's Mac Price Guide and iPad Price Guide for the latest deals.