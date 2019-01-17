Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated January 18th
 

RSS
 
A
+
Video

Hands on with Apple's new Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

By Andrew O'Hara
Thursday, January 17, 2019, 12:51 pm PT (03:51 pm ET)

Apple has released a new Smart Battery Case for the latest iPhones. Here are our first impressions of the newly updated accessory.

Smart Battery Case

Smart Battery Case


If you're familiar with Apple's previous Smart Battery Cases —released for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 —you'll be familiar with the new lineup. This time around, the accessory is available in black and white for the XS, XR, and XS Max. A first for the larger sized iPhones.

Instead of just updating the size, Apple went a step further and completely redesigned it to look better and be more capable than the previous iterations.




The exterior is still made of soft silicone that is easy to grip but makes it more difficult to pull out of tight pockets and has an affinity for collecting a bit of lint. A soft microfiber lining blankets the interior to help cradle your phone. Most of the case is solid, but the top portion is flexible, just as it was before. The top bends back making it dead-simple to slip the phone in or take it out.

The lower portion has a different shape than the previous model. It drops the chin that used to sit below the bottom of the phone, now fitting much tighter. The battery on the back also extends all the way to the bottom rather than stopping part way, creating an odd bump.

Smart Battery Case Lightning port

Smart Battery Case Lightning port


Apple still stuck with a Lightning port on the battery case, a choice we prefer for this accessory class. This means regardless if you have the case on or off, you only need one cable. Apple has also upgraded the charging speed so that if you use a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C PD charger, it will power up much faster. If fast charging isn't your thing, use Qi wireless charging.

Smart Battery Case wireless charging

Smart Battery Case wirelessly charging


A lot of misinformation went around in the hours before the cases landed in consumers hands regarding the capacity. To set things straight —these new cases are the most powerful Apple has ever released.

Smart Battery Case

Smart Battery Case


They have a smaller 1369mAh battery internally, but instead of a large single cell as in years past, they've put two smaller cells and wired them in series. This lets them keep the amperes the same, but double the voltage, netting 10.1Wh of power. The last model Apple released for the iPhone 7 was only 8.98Wh.

We will be putting the new Smart Battery Case through its paces over the next few days for our full review, but if you are eager to get your hands on one you can pick it up now for $129.99.
Topics:
(19) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$150-$225 off every 2018 15

SAVE $225.00 - $150-$225 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with Vega graphics

In stock now: Apple AirPods for $159 with free expedited shipping

SAVE $0.99 - In stock now: Apple AirPods for $159 with free expedited shipping

Up to $250 off 2018 15

SAVE $250.00 - Up to $250 off 2018 15" MacBook Pros with no tax outside NY & NJ and 0% financing

2017 12.9

SAVE $300.00 - 2017 12.9" iPad Pros as low as $649 with free expedited shipping

Apple Watches as low as $279 with free expedited shipping

SAVE $350.00 - Apple Watches as low as $279 with free expedited shipping

$350-$940 off 2017 13

SAVE $940.00 - $350-$940 off 2017 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar, plus no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 