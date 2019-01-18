Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated January 20th
 

Apple to streamline team management in Apple Developer Program and App Store Connect

By AppleInsider Staff
Friday, January 18, 2019, 04:36 pm PT (07:36 pm ET)

Apple in February will change the way it handles development teams for organizations, unifying individual memberships into a single set of roles across the Apple Developer website and App Store Connect.

App Store Connect

App Store Connect analytics.


Announced in an update to Apple's developer webpage, the upcoming alteration is intended to simplify team management for organizations with Developer Program memberships.

Starting Feb. 12, teams will be united under a single umbrella that allows for one set of roles, to be managed in App Store Connect.

Currently, each Apple Developer Program organization membership is linked to its own development team, each restricted to a predetermined group of members and roles. As noted by Apple, Developer Program roles dictate membership benefits related to development and distribution, while App Store Connect roles cover app management, financial data, analytics and other App Store tools.

Detailing the transition, Apple says members of a team with access to the Apple Developer Website and App Store Connect will keep their current App Store Connect role, though permissions might change.

Members limited to the Apple Developer Website will gain access to all apps under their organization's team in App Store connect. The new access is granted under a "Developer" role, meaning members are unable to create distribution and service certificates, approve certificate signing requests or delete app IDs, Apple says.

Finally, team members currently restricted to App Store Connect will be assigned a new role that could include access to membership benefits and tools.

Apple notes member permissions will remain largely the same during the unification process, though some users might see their permissions change based on existing access to each developer site. Team Agents and administrators have the ability to view and edit roles in App Store Connect.

Apple lays out a list of unified role permissions, from customer support to account holder, in diagram form, on an instructional webpage posted to its developer site on Friday.
