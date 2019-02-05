Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated February 6th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple goes behind the scenes of 'Shot on iPhone' film celebrating Chinese New Year

By AppleInsider Staff
Tuesday, February 05, 2019, 07:27 pm PT (10:27 pm ET)

Two weeks after releasing director Jia Zhangke's "The Bucket," a short film commemorating Chinese New Year, Apple on Tuesday posted a video that goes behind the scenes of the "Shot on iPhone" production.

Zhangke

Director Jia Zhangke captured footage for "The Bucket" using iPhone XS.


Posted to Apple's YouTube channel, the brief video runs just under 45 seconds and highlights Zhangke's use of Smart HDR in the creation of "The Bucket."

"As a director I need to capture as many details as I possible while dealing with different shooting conditions," Zhangke says. "Smart HDR adds texture to my photos and bring memories of home to life. This is how you touch the viewer's heart."

Smart HDR was introduced alongside iPhone XS and XR as an advanced photo processing tool that enables greater clarity and detail reproduction in a broader range of scenarios than previous iPhone models.

Powered by faster image sensors, an enhanced image signal processing unit and the A12 Bionic system on chip, Smart HDR captures a variety of frames at different exposures, then merges the best shots into a single image. The result is wider dynamic range that retains detail in both bright highlights and dark shadows.

"The Bucket" debuted in January and uses footage pulled from iPhone XS to tell the tale of a son traveling from his rural hometown to an apartment in the city, riding on bikes, ferries and buses while carrying precious cargo from his mother. From sweeping landscape pans to bustling scenes filled with colorful props, capturing and grading the film's footage would prove challenging for professional camera systems and editing suites, let alone a smartphone.

Today's behind-the-scenes joins two similar segments that aired when Apple first released film last month. Those videos detailed iPhone XS' slo-mo and Depth Control capabilities.
Topics:
(0) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$150-$225 off every 2018 15

SAVE $225.00 - $150-$225 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with Vega graphics

Apple Watches as low as $269 with free expedited shipping

SAVE $400.00 - Apple Watches as low as $269 with free expedited shipping

2017 12.9

SAVE $300.00 - 2017 12.9" iPad Pros as low as $649 with free expedited shipping

Apple HomePods on sale for $249

SAVE $100.12 - Apple HomePods on sale for $249

Up to $250 off 2018 15

SAVE $250.00 - Up to $250 off 2018 15" MacBook Pros with no tax outside NY & NJ and 0% financing

$225-$500 off Apple's iMac Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

SAVE $500.00 - $225-$500 off Apple's iMac Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

 
 