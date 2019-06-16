Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated June 17th
 

LumaFusion 2.0 gains more powerful engine, external display support

By Roger Fingas
Sunday, June 16, 2019, 12:44 pm PT (03:44 pm ET)

Luma Touch on Sunday launched LumaFusion 2.0, an upgrade of its professional video editor for iPhones and iPads with an array of both engine and interface improvements.

LumaFusion 2.0



On the technical front the app now supports double the number of tracks — up to 12 — split between 6 video/audio and 6 audio-only tracks. Editors can additionally connect GNARBOX 2.0 backup SSDs, and the Photos Library supports nested folders in Album, Moments, and Media Types groups.

Perhaps most significantly users can now push video to an external display — when in action, this makes room for denser editing and library views.

The UI has a whole has been revamped with things like a new timeline overview, and track headers that make it quicker to lock, hide, or mute. Color-coded markers can be used to flag and comment on important timestamps, and pressing and holding on the app's new shuttle control will scrub at different speeds.

Smaller enhancements include help pop-ups, the inclusion of fonts in saved styles, and changes to trimming. It's easier to trim clips on overwrite tracks with attached transitions, and trimming the head of a linked clip no longer relinks to a different clip.

LumaFusion 2.0 requires iOS 11 or later. It's currently priced at $19.99 on the App Store, but should go up to $29.99 after June 27.
