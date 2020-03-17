Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated March 18th
 

HomeKit Secure Video support rolls out for Anker eufyCam 2 [u]

By Andrew O'Hara
Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 06:56 am PT (09:56 am ET)

Anker is now rolling out a firmware update to its eufyCam 2 security cameras bringing support for HomeKit Secure Video, after only starting with basic support for HomeKit after an update in January 2020.

Anker's eufyCam 2 now supports HomeKit Secure Video

EufyCam 2 is an IP67 weather resistant 1080p wire-free security system that boasts its night vision and subscription-free design. It launched in 2019 sans-HomeKit before receiving support in January with a promise of HomeKit Secure Video to follow.

HomeKit Secure Video landed as part of iOS 13.2. HomeKit Secure Video provides many benefits over standard HomeKit support. HomeKit will allow you to view the cameras in the Home app, access via Siri, and receive motion alerts but HomeKit Secure Video allows saving camera recordings in iCloud as well as intelligent object detection.

With this firmware update, Anker joins the few existing devices to support HomeKit Secure Video including the Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera that was recently updated and the Logitech Circle 2 —the first camera to receive support.

For those interested, the eufyCam 2 is currently available on Amazon as a two-pack with the hub for $349.

Update: Anker pushed out the eufyCam 2 HomeKit Secure Video update to some users "by mistake," according to iMore's Christopher Close. The feature is reportedly in the certification phase and should make a public debut soon.
