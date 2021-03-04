Nikon releases free NX Studio photo management & editing app for Mac users

Nikon's NX Studio is a free app that combines post-shooting management as well as editing software for an all-in-one pro solution — and it is now available for Mac and PC.

The new NX Studio app replaces both the individual ViewNX-i and the Capture NX-D processing and editing software that Nikon used to provide. All functionality has now moved into this single app.

NX Studio has expansive support for RAW files, including RAW, .NEF, and .NRW files such as those from Nikon's latest mirrorless cameras.

For photo management, images are presented in an all-new viewer with multiple options available including thumbnails, locations, metadata, side-by-side comparisons, and full-screen editing. While editing, users have access to picture controls, white balance, exposure, Active D-lighting, noise reduction, and more.

Images can be exported in a variety of ways and formats and can be shared outside of the software and direct to Nikon Image Space.