Apple Music Today will explore a song's history every day

Apple celebrated 100 million songs in Apple Music on Monday, and to help discovery, has launched a new Apple Music Today series.

Apple highlighted its human curation in Apple Music that powers its recommendation algorithms. The company believes a human touch is more important than ever to connect artists and fans.

Apple Music Today is the newest example of human curation at the company. Every day, editors will pick a new song and explore its history.

The first song in the series, launched on October 3, is "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor. This song was named the number one single worldwide in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

The first episode of Apple Music Today

The host opened Apple Music Today by briefly discussing Sinead O'Connor's history, mentioning her famous appearance on Saturday Night Live, precisely 30 years ago.

During the performance, O'Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II to protest sexual abuse within the Church. However, it wasn't until nine years later that Pope John Paul II acknowledged the abuse that was happening.

The performance effectively ended her career, and "Nothing Compares 2 U" was her last big hit.

Apple Music Today will feature artists and songs from various genres to help people explore its musical catalog, 365 days per year. It appears that it will only be featured inside Apple Music, as it isn't a podcast.