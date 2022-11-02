Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features

Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more.

All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.

New in MainStage

MainStage lets musicians take their Mac on the stage with a full-screen interface optimized for live performance. It has controls for hardware, as well as a collection of plug-ins and sounds. Version 3.6.2 offers:

The 35 stompboxes in Pedalboard are each available as individual plug-ins

Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

MainStage is available in the Mac App Store for $29.99.

New in GarageBand

GarageBand is an easy way to get started with producing music on a Mac. It includes a Drummer, Sound Library, and various instrument designers for musicians. Version 10.4.7 is the newest update:

Adds over 480 Apple Loops and 18 Drum Kits for hip hop and electronic music production with new Sound Packs "Beat Tape" and "Modular Rhythms"

Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

GarageBand is available for free in the Mac App Store.

New in Logic Pro

Logic Pro's 10.7.5 update added the most features out of all the app updates on Wednesday. The app is more advanced than GarageBand to create, mix, and edit music.

Track Stacks allow an additional level of hierarchy, offering more flexibility and organization within projects

The new Gain Tool provides quick and easy adjustments to the dB level of regions

MIDI plug-ins can now be recorded, allowing precise editing of the resulting notes and controller data

A new Free Record transport button easily enables recording without a metronome, allowing any new content to follow the organic tempo of your performance

Smart Tempo analysis of audio files and recordings have been significantly improved with a new ML-based system

The 35 stompboxes in Pedalboard are each available as individual plug-ins

Logic can use Personalized Spatial Audio profiles created with iOS 16

Support of 32-bit floating point format audio files for playback without conversion

Support for Ableton Link allows Logic playback to synchronize with supported software and hardware