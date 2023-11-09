Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffered minor stroke, released from hospital

Steve Wozniak

After being hospitalized late Wednesday, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been released from the hospital, confirming he suffered a minor stroke.

Initial reports from Mexico City said Steve Wozniak had been hospitalized late Wednesday. He was in town to attend a World Business Forum in Mexico City's Santa Fe neighborhood.

Wozniak has since confirmed to ABC that he suffered a minor stroke. He has been released from the hospital and is flying home.