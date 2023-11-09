Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffered minor stroke, released from hospital
After being hospitalized late Wednesday, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been released from the hospital, confirming he suffered a minor stroke.
Initial reports from Mexico City said Steve Wozniak had been hospitalized late Wednesday. He was in town to attend a World Business Forum in Mexico City's Santa Fe neighborhood.
Wozniak has since confirmed to ABC that he suffered a minor stroke. He has been released from the hospital and is flying home.
Steve Wozniak is the 73 year old co-founder of Apple who famously left the company in 1985 after he felt it was going in a direction he didn't agree with. He remains a vocal tech pundit respected by the community.