Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated December 22nd
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple activates iCloud.com Calendar spam reporting feature

By AppleInsider Staff
Sunday, December 11, 2016, 09:31 pm PT (12:31 am ET)

Apple on Sunday instituted a new junk content reporting feature on its iCloud.com web portal, the first step in what appears to be an activation of countermeasures against iCloud Calendar spam invites users began to receive in volume last month.




As seen in the image above, iCloud users are now able to report Calendar invites from unknown senders as "junk" by clicking on a hyperlink in the iCloud.com web interface. The provision to mark an invitation as spam, which appears inline with accept, decline and "maybe" options, is currently limited to iCloud.com, though a similar feature could make its way to dedicated iOS and macOS Calendar apps in the near future.

With junk reporting now in play, Apple is presumably creating a database of nefarious users who will be monitored and, if necessary, blocked from sending mass spam invites to other customers.

While the Calendar event invite mechanism has long been available to Apple device users, it was only last month that marketing trolls began using the capability en masse to push out advertisements.

The scheme is simple, yet effective. By shuffling promotional content through Apple's Calendar service instead of sending out the usual email blast, spammers effectively bypass email client junk filters and, depending on a user's system settings, trigger a push notification on their target's iOS device or Mac. As an added benefit, any user who interacts with an iCloud Calendar invite —accept or decline —automatically sends a response to the sender, allowing spammers to easily determine which accounts are active.

Apple acknowledged the problem in a brief statement, apologizing to those affected and promising to fix the issue by "identifying and blocking suspicious invite senders." That was nearly two weeks ago.

Prior to the implementation of today's tool, users had little recourse but to ignore the invites, turn off Calendar notifications or undertake the arduous process of creating a dedicated junk calendar, moving spam to said calendar and deleting it. Doing so removes the offending invitation without tipping off the spammer.
Topics:
(12) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

13

SAVE $150.00 - 13" MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB, 128GB) for $849 with free expedited shipping and no tax outside NY

$265-$275 off Late 2016 15

SAVE $265.00 - $265-$275 off Late 2016 15" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax outside NY and NJ

Apple's 128GB iPad Air 2 for $449 with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY

SAVE $50.00 - Apple's 128GB iPad Air 2 for $449 with free expedited shipping & no tax outside NY

$150-$200 off 2016 13

SAVE $200.00 - $150-$200 off 2016 13" Apple MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax in 48 states

Apple Watch (first-gen) models as low as $199 (up to $500 off) with free shipping and no tax outside NY

SAVE $100.00 - Apple Watch (first-gen) models as low as $199 (up to $500 off) with free shipping and no tax outside NY

$150-$350 off Late 2016 13

SAVE $350.00 - $150-$350 off Late 2016 13" MacBook Pros with AppleCare (without Touch Bar) + no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 