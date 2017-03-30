Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated March 31st
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple & SAP launch enterprise-oriented Cloud Platform SDK for iOS

By Roger Fingas
Thursday, March 30, 2017, 06:42 pm PT (09:42 pm ET)

As promised in February, enterprise software firm SAP has released its Cloud Platform SDK for iOS, built in collaboration with Apple.




The toolkit lets developers connect apps to data stored in the SAP Cloud Platform as well as various services and functions, all governed by business and security rules. It taps into native iOS frameworks, and makes use of Apple's Swift programming language.

Included in the bundle is a Mac app called Assistant, which helps set up projects. Also available are interface elements for SAP's Fiori design language, conforming to Apple's Human Interface Guidelines.

To boost development Apple and SAP have worked together on the SAP Academy for iOS, which is meant to teach coders about connecting to SAP, working in Fiori, and the general iOS development process. SAP is providing a number of tutorials, and promising that an iPad app, SAP Fiori for iOS Mentor, is "coming soon."

To make use of the SDK people can download it from SAP for free, but must also be on the Cloud Platform. Trial instances are limited to 1 gigabyte and sit on a shared server with a "variable" number of cores.

SAP is just one of several major enterprise partners Apple has picked up in the past few years, despite nominally being a consumer-focused company. Two other examples include Deloitte and IBM.
Topics:
(1) Comment
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's 13

SAVE $200.00 - Apple's 13" MacBook Pros from $1,299 ($150-$300 off) + free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

Apple refurbished 27

SAVE $800.00 - Apple refurbished 27" iMac 5K (3.3GHz, 8GB, 2TB, M395) for $1,499.99 with free shipping and no tax outside NY

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPads starting at $319 after $10 off, plus free shipping, no tax in 48 states and 5% reward

SAVE $10.00 - Apple's new 9.7-inch iPads starting at $319 after $10 off, plus free shipping, no tax in 48 states and 5% reward

$50-$130 off standalone AppleCare plans with free shipping, plus no tax outside NY & NJ

SAVE $130.00 - $50-$130 off standalone AppleCare plans with free shipping, plus no tax outside NY & NJ

$240-$390 off Late 2016 15

SAVE $390.00 - $240-$390 off Late 2016 15" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax outside NY and NJ

$150-$250 off 2016 13

SAVE $250.00 - $150-$250 off 2016 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + AppleCare & no tax in 48 states

 
 