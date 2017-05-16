Apple's latest Beats ad uses NBA stars LeBron James, James Harden & others

Apple's latest Beats ad uses NBA stars LeBron James, James Harden & othersApple on Tuesday released a new Beats ad in its "Be Heard" series, this time featuring four NBA stars: LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green.
The spot is set to "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, and features the athletes listening to music on Studio Wireless and Powerbeats3 headphones while they get ready to play. It coincides with the ongoing NBA Playoffs, though Harden's team —the Houston Rockets —has already been eliminated.
Harden can however be seen wearing a "Trophy Gold" version of the Powerbeats3, which Apple says is "coming soon."
Apple previously used "Seven Nation Army" in another "Be Heard" ad released last week. Other commercials have used different music, but also relied on sports celebrities, such as boxer Anthony Joshua and NFL player Deshaun Watson.
Apple typically pays little attention to the Studio Wireless, presumably since it costs $380 and hasn't been updated with the company's W1 wireless chip, found in the Powerbeats3, Solo3, and BeatsX, as well as AirPods. The chip is meant to provide more reliable Bluetooth, while also simplifying pairing with Apple devices like iPhones and the Watch.
The Studio Wireless also lacks "Fast Fuel" charging, but does feature active noise cancellation, and is geared to provide more accurate sound.