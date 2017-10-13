Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated October 14th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple promises fix for GarageBand failing to open after iOS 11 update

By Roger Fingas
Friday, October 13, 2017, 09:55 am PT (12:55 pm ET)

Apple is working to fix a glitch preventing some people from launching GarageBand —the company's simplified music creation tool —after updating to iOS 11, according to an online support document.




"Apple is aware of the issue, and is investigating solutions," the document reads. The problem appears to be related to iCloud, since a stopgap solution involves turning off the app's iCloud support via the Settings app.

With those functions off, new songs will only be saved locally, and users won't be able to access any existing tracks saved in iCloud Drive. The latter music will still be available once iCloud is switched back on.

Apple has encountered a variety of bugs with iOS 11, such as problems with Reachability. In fact the company has already issued three separate point releases, dealing with trouble like crackling audio on the iPhone 8 and haptic feedback on the iPhone 7.

GarageBand is free for any device running iOS 10.3 or later. It was last updated in June, despite the launch of iOS 11 on Sept. 19.
Topics:
(11) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

$50-$250 off Mid 2017 15

SAVE $250.00 - $50-$250 off Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pros with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

$75-$170 off Mid 2017 13

SAVE $170.00 - $75-$170 off Mid 2017 13" MacBook Pros with Touch Bar + free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

$95 off Mid 2017 27

SAVE $95.00 - $95 off Mid 2017 27" iMac 5Ks with free shipping + no tax outside NY & NJ

$50-$100 off Mid 2017 13

SAVE $100.00 - $50-$100 off Mid 2017 13" MacBook Pros with function keys + free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

Apple's high-end 2017 15

SAVE $200.00 - Apple's high-end 2017 15" MacBook Pro (2.9GHz, 16GB, 512GB, Radeon 560) for $2,599 with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

$50-$100 off Mid 2017 12

SAVE $100.00 - $50-$100 off Mid 2017 12" MacBooks with free shipping & no tax in 48 states

 
 