Sphero intros LED- & sensor-laden Bolt robot with iPhone control

Sphero on Monday launched its latest programmable robot, the Bolt, characterized mainly by a translucent, waterproof design and an 8-by-8 LED display.











Where to buy

The screen can be programmed to display animations and real-time data, such as a winking face or the next direction the robot is taking. Partly to accommodate this technology the Bolt is one of the company's largest products so far.Other advancements include a built-in compass, infrared sensors for new movement options and Bolt-to-Bolt interactions, and an ambient light sensor, which can be incorporated into programming. It also has a 100-foot Bluetooth range, and battery life topping 2 hours. A charging cradle comes bundled.The product is normally controlled through the Sphero Edu mobile app, which supports three levels of programming — including JavaScript — and provides activities and class assignments. Beyond iPhones and iPads, the app is also available for macOS, Android, Windows, Chrome, and Kindle. Coming soon is another iOS/Android app, Sphero Play, with its own games and driving modes.A single Bolt costs $149.99. Schools have access to two bulk options: a $1,949.99 15-pack, and a $2,499.99 "Power Pack" that also has 15 robots but adds a charging case.Earlier this year Sphero cut 45 jobs and switched its focus to the educational market in the wake of poor holiday sales.The Bolt is available from Sphero directly for $149.99 with free shipping within the contiguous U.S.