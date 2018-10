Apple running free coding sessions across European stores for EU Code Week

On Friday Apple announced plans to offer some 2,000 free coding workshops across its European stores between Oct. 6 and 21, reflecting its participation in EU Code Week.







The company will offer "at least one free session every day" at each store. Some workshops will include "How To: Get Started with Coding," "Teacher Tuesdays: App Design & Coding Basics," and "Kids Hour: Sphero Maze Challenge."The company has additionally developed new challenges for Swift Playgrounds , Xcode, and its App Development with Swift curriculum taught at colleges and other schools. The last now has an academic certification meant to gauge a person's skills after completion.People looking to register for one of the workshops can browse codeweek.eu/events , or the Today at Apple listings for their local shop.Apple management has been eager to promote coding lessons , but primarily for Swift, its self-developed language. While it does have some usage elsewhere, Swift is primarily built for macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company has moved to put Swift courses in a number of schools in the U.S. and abroad.