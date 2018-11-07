Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated November 9th
 

TwelveSouth PowerPic combines wireless iPhone charging with photo frame

By Roger Fingas
Wednesday, November 07, 2018, 06:55 am PT (09:55 am ET)

TwelveSouth on Wednesday released the PowerPic, a 10-watt wireless charger for iPhones that blends into rooms as a photo frame.

The accessory mounts any 5-by-7 photo, and should charge any Qi-compatible wireless device centered on the coil embedded in the frame. Compatible cases can be up to 3 millimeters thick.

Its power cable is concealed in the stand, and a light signaling when there is a problem with charging, or if charging is finished is located on the back. A 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) USB-C to USB-A cable comes in the box.

To help the product further blend in, TwelveSouth has even produced an assortment of wallpapers for both the PowerPic and iPhones, allowing the latter to complete a scene when their display is on. These include images of places like Paris and New York City.

The PowerPic is made of New Zealand pine wood and comes in white or black. It is now shipping for $79.99.
