Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated December 14th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple activates Mac App Store analytics in App Store Connect

By Mikey Campbell
Thursday, December 13, 2018, 02:39 pm PT (05:39 pm ET)

Developers on Thursday received a powerful new tool to track customer engagement in macOS Mojave, as Apple activated Mac App Store analytics in App Store Connect.

App Store Connect

App Store Connect analytics.


Announced in a post to Apple's official developer website, the new capability grants developers a detailed overview of Mac App Store activity. The insights are crucial to gauging the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, tracking customer interest, monitoring the performance of updates and more.

Analytics include the number of times an app was seen on the App Store, product page views and downloads by new customers. Sales numbers for in-app purchases and paying users are also available for developer perusal, Apple says, as are other unspecified metrics. The analytics platform is expected to boast a suite of tools similar to those available to iOS developers.

Previously, App Store Connect was limited to iOS and tvOS app data.

Today's addition is another cog in App Store Connect's quickly growing feature set. Apple introduced the in-house analytics system as a replacement for the aging iTunes Connect in June, making a number of user interface and backend enhancements to the platform in a bid to streamline the process of submitting and managing apps.

Existing as both a web interface and iOS app, App Store Connect is a one-stop shop that lets developers deploy new apps and updates, create product pages with screenshots and previews, and enable in-app purchases. The service integrates pre-launch testing via TestFlight and incorporates dynamic tools for managing app submissions, distribution, pricing and more.
Topics:
(1) Comment
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's HomePod on sale for $249 with free expedited shipping

SAVE $100.00 - Apple's HomePod on sale for $249 with free expedited shipping

Up to $300 off every 2018 15

SAVE $300.00 - Up to $300 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

$50-$100 off 2018 Mac mini systems with free expedited shipping

SAVE $100.00 - $50-$100 off 2018 Mac mini systems with free expedited shipping

Apple Watches as low as $274 with free expedited shipping

SAVE $370.00 - Apple Watches as low as $274 with free expedited shipping

$225 off every 2018 15

SAVE $225.00 - $225 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with Vega graphics

$100-$150 off Apple's brand-new 2018 MacBook Air

SAVE $150.00 - $100-$150 off Apple's brand-new 2018 MacBook Air

 
 