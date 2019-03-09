Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated March 11th
 

Apple shares five new iPhone tip videos for contacting support, using Wallet, and more

By Andrew O'Hara
Saturday, March 09, 2019, 12:49 pm PT (03:49 pm ET)

Apple has just published five new videos on its official YouTube channel as a continuation of its "iPhone Can Do What?" series, providing tips for using the Apple Support app, Face ID, Wallet, and more.

The new videos, titled "Chat with an expert", "Easily access your boarding pass", "Find the perfect shot", "Use your face as your password', and "Don't worry about water spills" were uploaded on Saturday, days after launching a new features page on its website.

Apple has been consistently updating its YouTube channel with fresh videos touching on different topics as of late, such as a series on Apple Pay.

Watch the new videos below —each of which is 16 seconds or less in length —and subscribe to the AppleInsider YouTube channel for even more handy tips.
