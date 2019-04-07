New Adobe Creative Cloud video editing applications now dramatically boosted by eGPU

Sonnet and Adobe have announced that the new releases of Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Adobe Media Encoder —all part of Adobe Creative Cloud —now take advantage of Thunderbolt-connected eGPUs to enhance their performance.





Content-Aware Fill in Adobe After Effects.

The combination will be demonstrated at the NAB 2019 video-centric trade show. Previous versions of Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Adobe Media Encoder wouldn't use an eGPU very much —if at all."The unique combination of Sonnet, Adobe, and AMD technologies enables content creators to effectively cut their ProRes 422 4K, H.264 export time by more than half," said Richard Callery, senior manager of developer relations, professional graphics for AMD. "This is incredibly important to creators who love to export their videos to YouTube. With a traditional setup, a 15-second clip can take about 70 seconds to export. But when creators use the Sonnet system powered by the AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100, normal ProRes 422 4K, H.264 export time is cut to about 29 seconds."The combination demonstrated at NAB and referred to by Callery retails for over $1500, with the vast majority of it the WX 9100 GPU. However, Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing for Sonnet, has told AppleInsider that there is "meaningful" acceleration with the eGFX Breakaway Puck with the AMD RX570 chipset.

Adobe's demonstration video also briefly discusses Multi-GPU enhancements. During encoding in the video, both the Radeon Pro 560 and the WX 9100 are being utilized. Following a question posed by AppleInsider, Adobe has confirmed that the feature will boost the 2012 Mac Pro with dual GPUs, as well as a 5,1 Mac Pro with multiple PCI-E GPU cards installed.Adobe unveiled the newest version of its video and audio editing software suite on Wednesday, adding significant new features added to Creative Cloud apps like Premiere Pro, After Effects and more.Beyond the eGPU and multi-GPU enhancements, the latest feature additions focus on artificial intelligence-powered post-production editing tools driven by Adobe Sensei, workflow improvements, new text and graphics enhancements and performance buffs.Adobe's Creative Cloud app updates are available today with plans starting at $20.99 per month for single apps like Premiere Pro, and access to all CC apps coming in at $52.99 per month