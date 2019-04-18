Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated April 19th
 

RSS
 
A
+

New Apple retail head Deirdre O'Brien joins Instagram, shares pics from trip to Hong Kong & Macau

By Roger Fingas
Thursday, April 18, 2019, 03:53 pm PT (06:53 pm ET)

In a rare move for an Apple executive, new retail head Deirdre O'Brien has joined Instagram, inaugurating her account with a handful of photos from a worldwide business tour.

Apple store in Hong Kong



O'Brien is on the service as @deirdre.at.apple. Two photos were shot in Hong Kong, including Apple IFC Mall, while a third was shot at Apple Cotai Central in Macau.



Any reason for the focus on Chinese territories is unknown. O'Brien is visiting many other retail teams in cities such as Austin, Cupertino, and Paris.

That would make sense, since predecessor Angela Ahrendts took a similar tour after joining Apple in 2014. Presumably O'Brien's goal is to not only familiarize herself with locations but endear herself to the retail workforce.



Apple executives normally limit their social media activity to Twitter. There are exceptions, particularly with CEO Tim Cook, who periodically posts on China's Weibo — likely with the help of Mandarin-speaking assistants.

O'Brien was appointed senior VP of "Retail + People" in February, combining her previous role with a new one.
Topics:
(7) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's latest iPad Pros on sale from $675

SAVE $200.00 - Apple's latest iPad Pros on sale from $675

Apple's 12

SAVE $500.00 - Apple's 12" MacBook on sale from $799 while supplies last

$50-$150 off Apple's new 2019 iMac 5K

SAVE $150.00 - $50-$150 off Apple's new 2019 iMac 5K

12.9

SAVE $480.00 - 12.9" iPad Pros w/ LTE on sale from $599 ($300-$480 off)

$150-$225 off 2018 15

SAVE $225.00 - $150-$225 off 2018 15" MacBook Pros with Vega graphics

Apple Watches as low as $274 with free expedited shipping

SAVE $420.00 - Apple Watches as low as $274 with free expedited shipping

 
 