Apple design lead Jony Ive to discuss iPhone design with Stephen Fry

By Malcolm Owen
Tuesday, May 07, 2019, 09:39 am PT (12:39 pm ET)

Apple's Chief Design Officer Jony Ive will be making a public appearance at an Irish book festival in June, in a session talking to celebrity Stephen Fry about the design of the iPhone and other Apple products, as well as how they have helped change the world.




Taking place at the Dalkey Book Festival on June 15, the discussion between the well-known British celebrity and Apple's design chief is titled "The Object of Language and the Language of Objects," and is advertised as an event where the two will share "wit and wisdom" on a variety of subjects.

The main discussion is likely to center around the iPod, iPad, and iPhone, devices which is said by organizers to have "changed your world probably more than any other single living human being." Given the title, it is likely that Fry's background in acting and writing will lend itself to the "Object of Language" section while Ive will handle the "Language of Objects."

The event costs 30 euro ($33.50) per person, with a maximum of two tickets per sale. It will be held in Dalkey, approximately 30 minutes from Dublin's city center, at the Seafront Marquee at 6pm on Saturday, June 15.

Fro is a self-described fan of Apple and its products, and has previously spoken to co-founder Steve Jobs for Time magazine in 2010. At the time, Fry also spoke to Jony Ive, as well as other members of Apple's managerial team, including Phil Schiller and Eddy Cue.

Ive has become more open about talking to the media and the public about design in the last year, including an April interview where he explains designers have responsibilities long after a product ships. In November, Ive spoke to the Cambridge Union Society after receiving the Stephen Hawking Fellowship, discussing how "fragile" ideas can be, and how they can evolve into products and services like the iPhone and the App Store.
