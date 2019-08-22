The OtterBox OtterSpot is a stackable Qi wireless charger and battery system

The OtterBox OtterSpot is a stackable Qi wireless charger and battery systemOtterbox, known for its rugged life-proof phone and tablet cases, is releasing a new Qi-certified wireless charging system with detachable batteries dubbed the OtterSpot.
The OtterSpot wireless charging system
The charging system, called the OtterSpot, features a charging base and optional charging pads. The charging base can be used to charge multiple OtterBox wireless charging batteries at once, making it an ideal charging solution for families with multiple devices.
"OtterSpot offers portable wireless charging so the low battery warning is never an issue. The ability to charge multiple batteries and devices at once ensures everyone in the home or office has a fully charged device all day long," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke in the press release.
The batteries, once charged, provide 5,000mAhs of battery storage and up to 10-watt wireless charge speeds. The batteries can also be charged via USB-C port, in addition to charging devices through the same port. This enables users to charge up the batteries when away from the charging pad, or to charge other devices in their arsenal that may not have the ability to charge wirelessly.
The OtterSpot Wireless Charging System starts at $129.95 and gives the users the charging base and one OtterSpot Wireless battery. If users which to expand their system, additional batteries can be purchased for $69.95.
Launching alongside the OtterSpot are two other products—the OtterBox OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad which retails for $49.95, as well as the OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad and Stand, which retails for $59.95. The Charging Stand gives users the ability to use their device in both landscape and portrait mode.
Other wireless chargers we've seen released recently include the AirUnleashed, a charging solution for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and the Nomad Base Station.