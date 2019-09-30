Apple News+ subscription launches in UK and Australia

Apple News+, Apple's paid subscription offering content from magazines and publications has gone live in two more countries, with users in the United Kingdom and Australia now able to sign up and read from over 150 outlets via their iPhone or iPad.







Arriving six months after the original launch in the United States and Canada, the Apple News subscription is now available in two territories on opposite sides of the planet. The launch in the United Kingdom and Australia adds more content to the Apple News app, making the service more useful to the app's readership.The subscription costs 9.99 ($12.27) per month in the United Kingdom, and provides stories from over 150 magazines and newspapers. The list of publications includes local outlets The Times and The Sunday Times, Cosmopolitan UK, Elle UK, Esquire UK, FourFourTwo, Empire, Hello!, Cyclist and Grazia.

In Australia, the service costs AU$14.99 ($10.12) per month. For that country, the local publications range from The Australian, the Daily Telegraph, and the Herald Sun, to Australian Women's Health, Elle, Harper's Bazaar Australia, and Australian Geographic.Both countries also include access to several international newspapers and magazines, such as the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, and National Geographic."Apple recognises the value of our world-class journalism," said Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK. "We believe this partnership benefits both sides, bringing new revenues to News UK as well as an opportunity to reach a wider audience. The Apple News+ subscription service is the next step as we evolve our digital strategy."The extra publications appear alongside the existing free experience offered by the Apple News app. A free one-month trial of Apple News+ is also offered in the app, with the subscription also supporting Family Sharing with up to six members.