Apple Music Replay has been updated to create a 2020 Replay playlist

By Wesley Hilliard
Sunday, February 16, 2020, 04:44 pm PT (07:44 pm ET)

Apple Music's Replay service generates a curated playlist based on your year of listening so far, and has just been updated to support 2020.

The website still features the 2019 playlist, but the 2020 playlist is found at the bottom of the page

After missing out on the month of January, Apple Music appears to be ready for 2020's Replay. Used to generate a top 100 playlist, the service uses your listening history to update the playlist every Sunday through the year. This is a unique feature when compared to Spotify's own "Wrapped" service, which only provides the playlist and other data at the end of the year.

Apple first released Replay in November of 2019. The service uses Apple's beta Apple Music website to generate the playlist for the first time. From here users can add all the playlists available back to the 2015 launch of Apple Music. The older playlists are interesting as they are no longer updated after the year ends, and provide a unique insight to your taste in music for a given year.

Since it is so early in the year, some users may not have enough history to populate a full playlist. My own 2020 Replay has only 68 songs.

Apple Music is one of Apple's subscription services and has become a very important source of income for the company. Expect more updates to come as they continue to compete against Spotify.
