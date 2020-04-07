Clips update adds Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, Split and Duplicate tools

Apple has updated its Clips app for iPhone and iPad, adding new 8-bit and Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers alongside the Split and Duplicate buttons, and support for mouse and keyboard peripherals in iPadOS 13.4.







Published in the App Store on Tuesday, version 2.1.1 of the Clips app introduces support for peripherals on the iPad, including the use of a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard. Support for the peripherals is available for iPads running iPadOS 13.4 or later.New editing options have been added, with the Split button dividing any clip in two, while the Duplicate button will create a copy of a clip, including all of its effects. Apple suggests the Split tool can be used to make stickers appear and disappear, by splitting a clip at the point of the change, then applying the effect to one of the two sections.New stickers in the release include updated 8-bit stickers and 11 new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, with each having an expressive animation. Two new posters are also in the update, with the Game Over poster accompanied by a floral Springtime poster.The update for the app, which is free to download from the App Store, also contains performance and stability improvements.