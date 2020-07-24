Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam gains support for Apple HomeKit

Continuing its promise of adding HomeKit to its product line, Arlo has just rolled out extensive HomeKit support for the relatively new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight cam.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam was released earlier in 2020 and initially was only supported in the Arlo app. With Friday's HomeKit integration, the camera shows up in the Home app, and so do the motion sensor, two-way communication, and the light. The light is adjustable too, allowing users to change the brightness of the LED panel.

Users are able to use the motion sensor from the Pro 3 Floodlight Cam to trigger various scenes and other accessories as well. For example, the Pro 3 Floodlight Cam could detect motion which could then be used to toggle on a user's outdoor lights that are controlled via a HomeKit in-wall switch or outdoor outlet.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam in Home app

Another use case is turning on the LED floodlight when a door is opened or another camera detects motion. HomeKti can tell the floodlight to turn on at different brightnesses based on the time as well.

Arlo has previously rolled out HomeKit support to the Arlo Pro 3 line, the Arlo Ultra 4K, the Arlo Ultra 4K 2, as well as others. Users are still waiting for HomeKit support to come to Arlo's smart video doorbell, however.

While HomeKti support is welcomed — especially with support for the floodlight — HomeKit Secure Video is not supported on any Arlo camera. This is likely due to the wealth of features that are supported in the Arlo app and with an Arlo Smart subscription and due to the higher resolution most of Arlo's cameras are capable of shooting in that aren't supported with HomeKit.