Adobe launches standalone Photoshop Elements 2021, Premiere Elements 2021

Adobe has launched the 2021 editions of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere Elements, offering professional quality image and video editing to novices and hobbyists alike.

Adobe's "Elements" line are pared-down versions of their full-featured design suites. Often touted as great for beginners and hobbyists, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere Elements provide many of the most used tools and features but are easier to use.

Additionally, Adobe's Elements line are the only offerings from Adobe that can be purchased outright and do not require a subscription.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021

New to Adobe Photoshop Elements this year is the ability to add motion static to images with one click. Transform favorite shots into moving photos, perfect for sharing on social media.

A new fine-tune face tilt feature automatically adjusts a subject's face to ensure they're looking in the right direction.

Social media gurus can easily make sharable creations with templates for motivational quotes, animations, and popular image edits. Additionally, new Guided Edits allow users to learn how to perform some of the most popular image effects — like duotones, perfected landscapes, and more — by following Adobe's lead.

Adobe Photoshop Elements is available for $99.99 from Amazon.

For Windows users, you'll need to run Windows 10 version 1903 or later — Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are not supported. For those who run macOS, you'll need macOS 10.14 through macOS 10.15, or macOS 11, and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2021

Adobe Premiere Elements 2021 offers a simplified interface and several new features to help make video editing a breeze for video editors.

New this year is the ability to make precise selections to an object or area and apply effects that track throughout the video. High-quality playback has been added for videos thanks to GPU-accelerated performance boosts.

Make precise selections that follow a subject throughout the video

Like Photoshop Elements, 25 new Guided Edits allow novice video editors to achieve popular effects by following along step-by-step.

This year also includes 21 brand new music tracks that users can add to videos, ensuring users always have the perfect soundtrack.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2021 is available from Amazon for $99.99