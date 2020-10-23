Some Mac users being warned that Amazon Music app and HP drivers are malware

Some users are reporting that they can no longer print to HP printers, or can't continue playing Amazon Music through the dedicated app, because of a macOS error that claims the software is malware.

AppleInsider has been contacted by users reporting that their Macs are suddenly claiming their HP printers contain malware and "will damage your computer." Separately, other users are reporting the same issue, but to do with the Amazon Music app.

In each case, attempting to launch the app or to just use the Mac, brings up a dialog box. It reports that there is malware, says it will damage the Mac, and advises users to move a particular file to the trash.

That file can be the Amazon Music app, or it can be the HP printer driver called "HP Device Monitoring.framework." Users have the option to click Move to Trash or Cancel, but if they cancel, the error keeps reoccurring.

Computer Question: I didn't update my drivers or OS or anything... but all of a sudden, my (old HP Laserjet) printer stopped working yesterday.



When I check the logs it says the legacy driver no longer works. HP doesn't have a new driver...



Any ideas?? pic.twitter.com/zGC4dxDluI — Still Jim (@CrazyJimP) October 23, 2020

The problem would appear to be related to Apple's XProtect. This is part of Gatekeeper, Apple's security system that exists to identify and disable malware on Macs.

Most reported incidents are from consumers, but AppleInsider can now confirm that the issue is affecting printing in enterprise as well. It appears to still be possible to successfully AirPrint from Mac to an affected HP printer, however.

Most users affected report that they have not recently updated either their HP printer drivers, or the Amazon Music app. The presumption is that it's therefore to do with a behind-the-scenes macOS malware definitions update, but has not been confirmed.