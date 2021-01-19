Apple partners with The King Center on 'Challenge for Change' educational initiative

Apple on Monday partnered with The King Center to launch a second installment of "Challenge for Change," an educational series that urges youth to participate in community service programs.

Announced through an Apple Education livestream, the latest challenge coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and focuses on social issues including racial equity and tolerance.

In developing the initiative, Apple connected with Rev. Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change and the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King in a video shared by Apple VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson on Twitter encourages educators to create a positive change in the community.

"I challenge each of us to make a positive impact in our community," King says. "Together, let's organize our strength into compelling power and together let's create the beloved community."

To help educators engage in the classrooms, Apple's education team created a discussion guide and workbook to facilitate challenge based learning. The program revolves around identifying and solving so-called "guiding questions," which in this case is "How can you create opportunities to make an impact in your community?"

Along with its own resources, Apple offers links to learning materials from The King Center, Nonviolence365, The King Philosophy and more.