Apple releases new marketing tools for developers

App developers can use a new Apple web tool to generate promotional images on the fly.

The new marketing tool generates images using four templates, three colors, and different image sizes. Simply select the platform and search for any app to make multiple social media-friendly images.

Apple shared the new marketing tool in a developer update. It can be accessed via the Apple media services website and doesn't need an account for access.

Templates include promoting a new app, app update, subscription offer, or new offer. The text and formatting are not customizable, though a background color can be selected from light, dark, or blue.