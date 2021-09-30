Pixelmator improves Super Resolution algorithms for Pixelmator Pro and Pixelmator Photo

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The Pixelmator team has rolled out improvements to their Super Resolution feature, providing better results, faster, when making images larger.

After making a few tweaks to the machine-learning algorithm responsible for upscaling images, Pixelmator Pro and Pixelmator Photo will see improved performance when upscaling images with transparency.

Users should see more clearly defined edges when using Super Resolution to size up images that feature transparent elements.

The Pixelmator team also reports running tests to see how well the sixth-generation iPad mini performs against previous Apple products.

For the test, the team upscaled a 300,000-pixel image to three times its original size. The iPad mini could complete the task in 0.41 seconds, while the 2017 iMac Pro took 0.56 seconds. Even the 2020 M1 MacBook Air was slower, coming in at 0.51 seconds.