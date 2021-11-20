PopCase review: Finally a MagSafe case for PopSocket fans

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

As long standing PopSockets skeptics, the new PopCase had some work to do to convince us it was worth adorning our phones with. Surprisingly enough, it did make a compelling case for itself. No pun intended.

PopCase is a new iPhone case from PopSockets that retains what many loved about the self-titled accessory, but adds more compatibility and functionality.

It starts as a fairly standard shell case. It covers all sizes of the case, including fully covering the bottom — sans the port. It wraps just slightly around the face of your phone so when placed face-down, your phone's display won't come in contact with the surface below.

There are plastic buttons that sit atop your iPhone's buttons on either side, for both the volume toggles as well as the side button. These buttons are separate from the body of the case, allowing them to move freely. As they are independent from the case, they are extremely tactile and feel as responsive as the actual metal buttons.

The cases come in multiple colors, including the teal and clear versions we have here.

A sliding grip

What makes this case so unique is the built-in PopSocket on the back. Unlike a typical PopGrip that adheres to back of your phone and isn't particularly intended to be moved about repeatedly, this one is built into a sliding rail on the back of the phone.

Use the PopCase as a stand vertically or horizontally

As it slides, it can sit in the center and be used to prop up the phone up horizontally — for watching movies or playing games as a couple examples — or slid to the bottom and used to prop the phone up vertically. When vertical, it makes a handy stand to see your phone, record a video, capture a selfie, or take a FaceTime call.

MagSafe support

Sure enough, the other benefit of sliding the PopSocket down to towards the bottom is it enables support for MagSafe or Qi wireless charging.

iPhone 13 Pro on the Belkin BoostCharge MagSafe stand

To quickly note, there are some versions of the PopCase that don't work with MagSafe so be sure you choose a compatible model if this is important to you. Even the non-MagSafe version supports Qi wireless charging however.

Once we slid our PopSocket to the bottom, we could use almost any MagSafe devices we had. We were able to mount it on our tripod with the Moment tripod mounts. We could attach it to most MagSafe stands we had around such as the BoostCharge from Belkin.

Using Apple's MagSafe puck

It also of course worked handheld with the stock Apple MagSafe puck. All held on securely and could charge without issue.

Swappable PopSockets

As these are PopSockets, the tops are swappable to your liking. By pressing in against the case and twisting counterclockwise, the top of the PopSocket will come free. It's then that you can take a different top and pop it in place with a small twist in the opposite direction.

Swap out the cover of your PopSocket

PopSockets has an ever-growing selection of designs available, literally hundred upon hundreds. There are metal enamel ones, ones that are snow globes, pressed flowers, and piles of licensed ones from the likes of Disney, Marvel, Coca-Cola, and more.

Should you buy the PopCase?

Our original issues with PopSockets were two fold. We disliked that they couldn't be removed and were more or less fixed to your phone until you were ready to toss it and we hated that it prohibited you from using MagSafe or wireless chargers. The new PopCase, fixes both of these issues.

Added grip with the PopCase

It's hard to find fault with this case. PopSockets do add extra functionality you just don't get otherwise. Use it as a stand in either orientation, added grip for holding your phone and prevent drops in the first place. And yet still use MagSafe mounts and chargers.

The biggest downside is because the PopSocket is still on the bottom of your phone, some chargers may not work. Those from Native Union or Nomad that are slabs of metal would be in the way. All other MagSafe chargers would will work just fine though.

If you were hesitant about PopSockets or perhaps you're a die-hard PopSocket fan but want the ability to have even more functionality, check out the new PopCase.

Pros

Support for latest iPhones

Works with MagSafe mounts and chargers as well as Qi chargers

PopSocket clip can be removed

PopSockets can be changed to match your style

Protective case design with very tactile buttons

Can act as a vertical or horizontal iPhone stand

Cons

Can't use a MagSafe wallet with this style case

Certain MagSafe mounts may still hit the PopSocket

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Where to buy