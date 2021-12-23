Rolling Square's AirCard fits in your wallet, works just like an AirTag

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Rolling Square is releasing a new credit-card-shaped tracker that fits in your wallet and works with Apple's Find My feature.

AirCard is one of the first products to work fully within Apple's Find My ecosystem and has been a product that fans have highly requested of Apple's tracking service.

The tracker is 3.2mm thick, a bit over the thickness of three standard credit cards. It's powered by three ultra-thin batteries rated to get up to one year of battery life before needing to be replaced.

It's rated as IP67, making it dustproof and water-resistant up to one meter. In the event that you lose your wallet, you can make the AirCard beep, allowing you to find it if it's lost in the couch cushions or your hamper.

Additionally, it even allows you to set up Left Behind alerts. Left Behind is a feature that has been recently added to Find My in iOS 15. Users can opt in to let their iPhone alert them when they've walked out of range of a Find My-compatible device.